Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi to unite for director Sriram Raghavan's next film

After the grand wedding in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal, actress Katrina Kaif is all set to bounce back to work. The diva on Saturday announced her first film after her wedding. She is all set to unite with superstar Vijay Sethupati for director Sriram Raghavan's next film titled Merry Christmas. Katrina was clicked with the filmmaker a few days ago.

Announcing the film, Katrina Kaif wrote, "BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray."

The film is scheduled to open in theatres next year in winter.

Katrina got married to Vicky on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since her wedding, she has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.

On December 14, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to resume their work. While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings.