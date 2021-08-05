Meghan Markle receives birthday wishes from the Royal family; Priyanka Chopra too celebrates the day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KENSINGTONROYAL Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is celebrating a milestone birthday. Friends and family members have taken to social media to wish the actress. While social media timelines were flooded with special birthday wishes for the actress who turns 40, a post from the royal family has been creating a buzz on the Internet. Despite reports of family tension, the royal members extended heartfelt birthday wishes to mark Meghan's special day.

The royal members including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess wishing on her big day. The official Twitter account representing Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of Meghan during her 2018 tour of Fiji, and captioned the post, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

For the occasion, the monarch's (Queen Elizabeth II) Twitter account posted a series of photos, including images of Meghan with her husband Prince Harry, their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and even a snap with the Queen herself. A special message alongside the pictures read, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also extended heartfelt wishes to Meghan by sharing another stunning picture of the birthday girl on their official Twitter account, writing, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

Meghan received her special post from her friend and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas too.

"Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first, Priyanka wrote, giving away details about Meghan's initiative.

"As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣ In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce," Priyanka continued.

"The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce…Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion," concluded Priyanka.

-- with inputs from ANI