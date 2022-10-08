Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan says 'Masood Bhai is force behind GodFather’s stupendous success'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SREEDHARSRI4U Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan clicked together

The megastar Chiranjeevi has thanked Bollywood's heartthrob Salman Khan for the huge success of 'GodFather'. The south superstar is all in praise for Salman and shared a video giving credits to Salman for being the reason for the success of the movie. He took to his social media account and thanked Salman by saying that his character in the film -- Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai, is the force behind its 'stupendous success'. He also thanked his fans for showing love for GodFather, adding that he is 'truly humbled'.

In the video, Chiranjeevi said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much (blows a kiss). Vande Mataram.” He posted the video with the caption, "Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Sir please make another movie with Salman Khan." Another person said, "Congratulations on the massive success of GodFather Chiru garu!! You deserve it!"

Previously Salman Khan also shared a video on his Instagram handle and congratulated Chiru garu for the success of the movie. In the video the actor said, My dear Chiru garu, I love you and I heard that 'GodFather is doing really well. Congrates and God bless you. You know why, Chiru garu? Kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram (Because this country and its people are very powerful).

GodFather grossed ₹38 crores worldwide on its first day and earned ₹31 crores gross on day 2. As per trade sources, the film will cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. GodFather was released on October 5. Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a political action-drama and the remake of Malayam movie 'Lucifer', which also features Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Sharma among others.

Also Read: Plea against Prabhas's Adipurush filed in Delhi court claiming inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods

Also Read: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda vacaying in Maldives? See latter's Instagram post

Latest Entertainment News