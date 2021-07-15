Meet Paresh Rawal's charming son Aditya Rawal who is all set for his next big release with Hansal Mehta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA RAWAL Meet Paresh Rawal's charming son Aditya Rawal who is set for his next big release with Hansal Mehta

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is all set to work in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming untitled thriller. The film, said to be "based on a true incident", is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. It is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films. Earlier, Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram account and announced that Aditya has been roped in for the big release. "Proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film produced by @anubhavsinhaa @tseriesfilms #SahilSaigal. Shooting in progress. @zahankapoor @aditya___rawal," he wrote.

According to a press release by the makers, Aditya was handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal with gruelling sessions that went on for months for his character. This film would mark Aditya's first big theatrical release in a lead role. Despite Paresh Rawal being a popular name in the showbiz, his son Aditya did not have a grand debut as an actor.

Aditya made his debut with the movie titled Bamfaad. This series was released on the OTT platform Zee5. Directed by debutant director Ranjan Chandel, the film was presented by Anurag Kashyap. It was only around the film’s release that people realised that he was Paresh’s son.

Paresh Rawal in an interview with Indian Express revealed why he didn't launch his son Aditya, "I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery. But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation.”

On giving Aditya advice, Paresh said, "I know with how much discipline, focus and dedication he works. So, I didn’t give any sort of lessons to him. Also, I think with this generation, we should let them find their own way. We don’t need to guide them. They are smart and honest. This generation doesn’t require your advice. So, give them a direction only when they ask. All they need is your support."

Paresh also said that Aditya was a writer before he made his debut as an actor. "Before my son became an actor, he was a writer.” Aditya has co-written Panipat, a magnum-opus film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which released in 2019." For acting, he has undergone training at the London International School of Performing Arts for several months, he added.

Hansal Mehta's untitled film will also star late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor