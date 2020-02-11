Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meet Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang, Shakti actress shares her wedding album (In Pics)

TV actress Kamya Panjabi, best known for her role in Shakti, is now a happy married woman. She tied the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh Dang in proper Punjabi style on February 11 in Mumbai. Kamya Panjabi wore a flame-colored lehenga choli for her wedding. Shalabh was in a gold sherwani with a safa. The couple looked gorgeous. Kamya was a typical Indian bride complete with a nose ring and maatha patti, and we are so much in love with her bridal glow. The couple have been dating for close to a year now. Kamya met Shalabh in Delhi. He is in the healthcare industry. The couple got engaged on February 8, 2020. It was followed by haldi and mehendi functions.

Today, Kamya Panjabi has shared some lovely and unseen pictures from her wedding album on social media. "Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang", the beautiful bride captioned the photos. Take a look:

Kamya Panjabi wedding

Kamya Panjabi

Ahead of her wedding, Kamya wrote on Instagram, "Last year, this day I spoke to you for the first time and today I am preparing for my marriage with you. Last year, this day I was broken, I was lonely. You picked up the pieces and made me the happy person that I am today. I am so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's the only motive is to make me smile and happy. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me. Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for loving me so much. Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward to a lifetime with you. I love you @shalabhdang."

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang

Previously, Kamya was married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. The actress said she was hesitant about falling in love again, after her divorce, but everything changed when she met Shalabh.

Shalabh proposed to Kamya just a month and a half into their relationship and she told in an earlier interview that she had never felt “so happy and loved” before she met him.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page