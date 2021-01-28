Deepika Padukone introduces her friend who 'can do Garba to any music' in this fun video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKAPADUKONE Meet Deepika Padukone's friend who 'can do Garba to any music' in this fun video

In 2021, actress Deepika Padukone has been on a spree of sharing some fun, personal and chatty content on her social media account. And to no surprise, her fans are loving it. Recently, Deepika shared another video of her grooving and goofing around on some peppy number with her friend, Hiteshi. Deepika Padukone and Hiteshi Mehta have been friends for the longest time.

In the video, Deepika is heard saying, "Hiteshi is such a good dancer she can do Garba to any music." As the music plays in the background, Deepika does the Garba and her friend is seen fooling around. They are in a kitchen area. Sharing it, Deepika wrote, "Find a friend who can do Garba to any music!"

Earlier Deepika shared another fun meme following the trend of US senator Bernie Sanders. She posted an edited picture of her with Bernie Sanders in a kitchen. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh commented on her post, "Namak zara kamm daalna beti."

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has 83 inline where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.