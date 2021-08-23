Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JETPANJA MASTERPIECE snap! Chiranjeevi poses with Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & others on 66th birthday; see more pics

Actor Chiranjeevi celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday with his family members. Several pictures from the celebrations have surfaced online which have taken the internet by storm. Especially an iconic picture featuring Chiranjeevi posing with Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan and Vaishnav Tej in a perfect family photo.

Take a look:

Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing a golden kurta. In another picture, Ram Charan can be seen kissing his father while in another picture, Chiranjeevi kisses on daughter-in-law Upasana's head.

In one of the pictures shared by Sai Dharam Tej, the duo can be seen hugging each other.

Chiranjeevi can also be seen posing with his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi has recently collaborated with director Meher Ramesh for the next project Bholaa Shankar. To mark his birthday special, Mahesh Babu shared a motion poster on his Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”

Also read: Happy birthday megastar Chiranjeevi: Allu Arjun, Samantha Prabhu and other celebs extend warm wishes

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi's Telugu film tentatively titled 'Chiru153' will be called 'Godfather'. The film, the megastar's 153rd, is beibg directed by Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer', the 2019 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.