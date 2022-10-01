Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Marvel director James Gunn marries actress Jennifer Holland in dreamy and lavish ceremony | PICS

Marvel director James Gunn marries actress Jennifer Holland in dreamy and lavish ceremony | PICS

James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland wed in Aspen, Colorado. The Guardians of The Galaxy director shared interesting details from his marriage and stunning pictures of the groom and bride.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2022 17:18 IST
James Gunn married in Aspen, Colorado
Image Source : TWITTER/JAMESGUNN James Gunn has married Jennifer Holland, see pics

Hollywood director James Gunn, known for helming the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise, married actress Jennifer Holland in a dreamy ceremony recently. Gunn, who is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates on his projects, took to Twitter to post multiple images from the ceremony that was hosted by the couple in Aspen, Colorado. As Gunn and Holland sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony, netizens congratulated them on social media. Apart from the pictures, Gunn also shared inside details of his marriage ceremony.  

James Gunn Marries one year after engagement

 

Last year James Gunn and Jennifer Holland got engaged. Now they are man and wife. Gunn shared that his brother, actor Sean Gunn officiated the wedding ceremony. At their wedding, the groom was dressed in a green tuxedo and the bride looked stunning in a white gown. The wedding cake of Gunn and Holland had small figurines of them on top in their outfits from the big day. 

James Gunn shares interesting details from his marriage

From the bridesmaid to the best man and what all went down at his wedding ceremony, Gunn shared everything with the fans. He also said those present at the ceremony also participated in a DC vs Marvel softball game. From the images, it is certain that the newlyweds and those who attended the ceremony had loads of fun. 

Read: Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds confirms in funny video | Watch

Related Stories
James Gunn reveals his favourite Bollywood film and it stars Aamir Khan

James Gunn reveals his favourite Bollywood film and it stars Aamir Khan

The Suicide Squad Trailer: James Gunn’s DCEU film promises action-packed adventure

The Suicide Squad Trailer: James Gunn’s DCEU film promises action-packed adventure

Peacemaker season 2 confirmed: John Cena to return as the DCEU superhero for James Gunn's show

Peacemaker season 2 confirmed: John Cena to return as the DCEU superhero for James Gunn's show

Read: Hailey Beiber reveals details about her sex life with Justin Bieber

Latest Entertainment News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News