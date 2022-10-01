Marvel director James Gunn marries actress Jennifer Holland in dreamy and lavish ceremony | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JAMESGUNN James Gunn has married Jennifer Holland, see pics

Hollywood director James Gunn, known for helming the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise, married actress Jennifer Holland in a dreamy ceremony recently. Gunn, who is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates on his projects, took to Twitter to post multiple images from the ceremony that was hosted by the couple in Aspen, Colorado. As Gunn and Holland sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony, netizens congratulated them on social media. Apart from the pictures, Gunn also shared inside details of his marriage ceremony.

James Gunn Marries one year after engagement

Last year James Gunn and Jennifer Holland got engaged. Now they are man and wife. Gunn shared that his brother, actor Sean Gunn officiated the wedding ceremony. At their wedding, the groom was dressed in a green tuxedo and the bride looked stunning in a white gown. The wedding cake of Gunn and Holland had small figurines of them on top in their outfits from the big day.

James Gunn shares interesting details from his marriage

From the bridesmaid to the best man and what all went down at his wedding ceremony, Gunn shared everything with the fans. He also said those present at the ceremony also participated in a DC vs Marvel softball game. From the images, it is certain that the newlyweds and those who attended the ceremony had loads of fun.

