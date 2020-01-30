Manushi Chhillar shares sneak peek from Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj song shoot

Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhilaar starrer Prithiviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films and slated to release on Diwali 2020.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2020 15:10 IST
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj", on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song in the upcoming film. Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.

She captioned the image: "At every 'step', they've got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj." Have a look:

At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"Prithviraj" is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

