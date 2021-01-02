Manushi Chhillar teams up with UN to raise awareness on violence against women

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANUSHI CHHILLAR Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by United Nations Women for a global initiative called #OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender-based violence. The 23-year-old model-actor said women are most susceptible to violence in various forms everywhere and her heart goes out to them.

"Women are most susceptible to violence in various forms and they face it almost everywhere. Women across all age groups are at constant risk and it is heart-breaking to feel this as a woman myself," the former Miss World said in a statement.

"At one point or another, we all have known someone who has been at the receiving end of violence. But what do we do about it? It`s crucial that we stand by survivors, believe them, support them to report abuse, and make our voices heard," she added.

"Women across all age groups are at constant risk and it is heart-breaking to feel this as a woman myself,” Chhillar further added.

The actor believes COVID-19-induced lockdown, that gripped the entire world in early 2020, has led to the rising number of cases of violence against women.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence against women has grown darker. Cases of domestic violence have increased. But as we work towards emerging from COVID-19 we need to also actively work towards rebuilding a world that’s safe for women," she said.

On the work front, Chillar is set to make her acting debut in Yash Raj Films historical drama "Prithviraj" opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Kumar will play the titular character, while Manushi will essay the role of Sanyogita.