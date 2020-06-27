Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANUSHI CHHILLAR Manushi Chhillar bats for support to children in COVID-19 crisis

Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by UNICEF India to lend her voice in providing urgent support to children amid the coronavirus crisis. She says she is disturbed knowing how many kids of the country don't get the childhood that they deserve.

"I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective to the world and people and also made me the person that I'm today," Manushi said.

The Bollywood debutante says the growing crisis is a threat to children.

"I'm deeply disturbed knowing how many children of my country don't get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference."

Talking about the initiative by UNICEF she said that it is "providing urgent and life saving support to vulnerable children."

"I'm supporting them and you can too. Support the Childhood Challenge initiative by sharing your happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in. Let's pledge to make the world a better place for all children and particularly save those in crisis situations."

On the work front, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

