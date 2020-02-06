Manoj Muntashir all set to rock music awards, gets 6 nomination in 4 categories

Manoj Muntashir has been nominated in four different categories for this year's Mirchi Music Awards

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is all set to rock this year's Mirchi Music Awards. While many dream to get one nomination, Manoj has received six nominations in a total of four categories. Manoj has been in demand by filmmakers thanks to a string of hit songs. Expressing his happiness after getting nominates, Manoj said, ‘It’s the love of fans that something like this is happening. I hope the fans continue to shower the same amount of love in the future as well.”

Coming to the nominations his song Teri Mitti has been nominated for the best lyrics. Whereas his song ‘Woh Baarishein’ has been nominated for the best indie song of the year. The list does not end here his songs in film Kesari and Kabir Singh has also been nominated for the best album of the year award.

Manoj who hails from Gauriganj in Amethi has penned lyrics for many memorable songs that include, 'Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega' from Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni.

Apart from writing lyrics, Manoj has also written dialouges for 2015 superhit film Baahubali and its sequel Baahuali. He has also written dialouges for the Hindi translation of Hollywood film Black