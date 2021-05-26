Manoj Bajpayee responds to Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's request in Family Man 2 style

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee

As we count days to the launch of the new season of The Family Man, popular actors and celebrities from the television and film fraternity are going gaga in anticipation of the show. Actress and model Disha Parmar, singer Rahul Vaidya, Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, and like actors Abhinav Shukla and Rashmi Desai have taken to Twitter to express their excitement to watch beloved 'world-class Desi Spy' Srikant Tiwari ASAP, joining the #WantFamilyManNow club. Here’s what they said –

Sharing her excitement with fans, Disha Parmar tweeted, "Aaj I have one ask from all you guys, please tweet to @primevideoin and tell them that you #WantFamilyManNow because mujhse ab wait nahi ho raha .New season laa do guys!!" Whereas her beau and singer Rahul Vaidya said, "My mood after @disha11parmar and @AlyGoni made me watch the Season 2 trailer: #WantFamilyManNow Now Now."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were also super excited for the upcoming web series. "I have officially entered the #WantFamilyManNow zone! What an amazing trailer. Jaldi le aao show yaar, can’t wait anymore!" Rubina tweeted, Abhinav, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, reacted to Rubina's post writing, "Biwi ki demand please puri kardo @primevideoin. We both #WantFamilyManNow now now!"

Delighted with the increasing excitement, Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari responded with much appreciation and funnily compared Abhinav’s dedication to his reel life wife Suchitra’s demands. See his quirky reply here:

The actor also responded to Rubina and Rahul in Srikant-style-

Created and Produced by Raj & DK, the new season of The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, among others. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 4th June, 2021.