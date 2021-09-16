Manoj Bajpayee responds to fan asking who is best among him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ISUINDIANVLOGS Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi

Manoj Bajpayee or Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Pankaj Tripathi, who's the better among the lot? It's a persistent question that every cinephile has in their minds. A fan posted a collage picture featuring Bajpayee, Nawaz and Pankaj and asked the same on Twitter and tagged Bajapayee in his post. And the actor responded to it in the most humble way possible.

Resp[onding to the user, he tweeted, "These two names (nawaz and Pankaj) are THE best !!! Mera naam dekar aapne mera ohada badha diya !!! Dhanyavaad!! (By giving my name you raised my status!!! Thank you!!)."

Manoj, who hails from a small town in Bihar, shifted to Delhi to study and then moved to Mumbai to make a mark. It was his role of a gangster in 'Satya' that helped him taste success and then with films like 'Shool', 'Zubeidaa', 'Pinjar', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Traffic', 'Rajneeti' and 'Aligarh', he has proved his versatility time and again.

Currently, he is basking in the success of his back-to-back OTT shows and films such as 'The Family Man', 'Ray'.

Recently Manoj appeared in the film 'Dial 100', a Rensil D'Silva directorial, in which he shared screen space with veteran actress Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar - released on ZEE5.

Asked about his upcoming project, the actor told IANS, "Right now, I am sitting with Abhishek, Abhishek Chaubey, we are going to shoot soon. So, now I am in the process of creating the character, finding the right sur and bringing life to a character that is so for, is on the paper. Once we start working, we will come up with more details."