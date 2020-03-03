Image Source : TWITTER Manoj Bajpayee photoshops himself with Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump, netizens are delighted

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has posted an edited clip featuring himself and Diljit Dosanjh along with Ivanka Trump on social media, which has got everyone talking. His pictures also had the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Queen Elizabeth and many more. Manoj Bajpayee's tweet was in reference to his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which also features Diljit and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's The Zoya Factor .

"Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh", wrote the Family Man actor while tweeting the hilarious edited picture.

No sooner did the actor shared the pictures on Twitter, netizens began the meme fest.

Earlier, Diljit shared a picture of himself morphed into Ivanka’s photo at the Taj Mahal and joked on Twitter, “Me & Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?).”

Ivanka, who had joined her father and US President Donald Trump for a trip to the iconic wonder of the world last month, sportingly replied to Diljit and even thanked him for the unforgettable experience. “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!” she wrote.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in The Family Man (2019, an Amazon Prime Original). Diljit Dosanjh played the second lead in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz last year.

