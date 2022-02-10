Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passes away

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has lost his mother-in-law, Shakeela Raza, today morning. After learning about the unfortunate news, Manoj rushed to Delhi from his shoot location to be with his family. As per a source, the condition of Shabana Raza's mother was extremely critical for the past few days and she died due to prolonged illness. This is the third death in Manoj's family including his father and his wife Shabana's father in a year.

The actor's father passed away in October last year. He took to Twitter and recalled how his father RK Bajpayee supported him to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

"Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all," he wrote.

