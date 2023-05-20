Manoj Bajpayee in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Asaram Bapu followers should first watch my film,' actor tells Rajat Sharma

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The trailer of the film has garnered controversy for being inspired by Asaram Bapu's case. Now, when the talented actor graced Aap Ki Adalat, he appealed to the followers of the jailed godman Asaram Bapu to watch his film first, before opposing its release. "Please see my film first, I think, you will change your opinion", Bajpayee told India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma. The film features a courtroom drama in which the star acts as a lawyer, fighting against a godman accused of raping a minor. Asaram Bapu is currently serving a life sentence, and his charitable trust has appealed to the court to prohibit the screening of the film, describing it as 'highly objectionable' and 'defamatory'.

When Rajat Sharma asked what will happen if a boycott call is given, Manoj Bajpayee replied: " "Bahut achha hai, zyada lok aayenge dekhne ke liye" (It will be better, more people will come and watch the movie). When asked about the controversy over the trailer, and Asaram Bapu's men have sent legal notice, Bajpayee replied: "I don't know why they filed a case. We didn't name anybody (in the movie)".

Manoj Bajpayee said: 'This movie (Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai) is one of my best films. Do watch it." It is directed by Apoorv Singh Kharki and Bajpayee plays the role of advocate P. C. Solanki.

When asked by Rajat Sharma whether it was he who decided who will direct the movie, Bajpayee replied: "Look, most of the things do not happen because of me. It's the producer who decides. I told the producers, Vinod Bhanushali and Suparna Verma, I liked the story, but who will direct it? They said you decide. They also said you decide who the writer will be. Director Apporv Singh Kharki is a young man who did a good show on YouTube."

Manoj Bajpayee: I will do 50 films in next 10 years

Manoj Bajpayee earlier said that he wanted to make money and intends to do 50 movies in the next ten years. Talking about the same, the actor said: "Ab Bahut Din Ho Gaye Bhookmari Ke (I have endured too many days of starvation). The good thing is, my movies don't take more than 40 days to complete. 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai' was done in 35 days. 'Gulmohar' took 34 days to complete. Others who make big films take 70-80 days to 100-150 days. My movies are mostly story-based and character-centric. Others make good money by making movies in 100 days, I earn in 40 days. It's sufficient for my living. 'Paisa zyada ho toh kitna zyada pata nahin, uska toh koi definition nahin, lekin kam paisa ka zaroor definition hai". (There is no definition for huge earnings, but less money has a definition)

Manoj Bajpayee on his anger and quarrels

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his quarrels with various producers and directors. "I did not speak to Anurag Kashyap for 11 years, but the reason was different. Once he became angry. It was he who ran, and I followed him to give him a beating." When Rajat Sharma reminded him that "you also once ran after Tigmanshu Dhulia carrying a brick", Manoj replied, "Ab chhodiye...Jawaani ki kuch galtiyan, uske baare me kya baat karen (Forget it please, why to speak about my mistakes when I was young)"

Rajat Sharma also reminded Manoj Bajpayee's incident when he rang up director Hansal Mehta from the US and showered abuses on him after which the duo didn't speak for six years. The actor said, "Ji Sahi Hai. Sweekar Hai. Maafi Maangta Hoon. (Yes, I admit. I apologize)"

Talking about Anubhav Sinha, Rajat Sharma asked, "You abused him when you were offered only Rs 2000 per episode?" Top this, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Let me describe. Anubhav Sinha was doing a serial. I was to work as a dumb right-hand henchman of a mafia gang leader. It was the role of a dumb. The producer promised to pay Rs 4000 per episode. I did four episodes and the amount came to Rs 16,000. That was in 1993 when I hardly had money for my living. I went to the producer, and he said, he was fooled. This was the role of a dumb and I had no dialogues to deliver. Why should Rs 4000 per episode be paid? I told him, one has to toil a lot to do the role of a dumb. He said I'll pay you only Rs 1,500 because you had no dialogue. I told him keep this money with you, consider this as my donation. I threw his cheque in his office and walked out. I rang up Anubhav Sinha. He said, he is the producer, what can I do? I became angry, and told him, you are my good friend but you did not take a stand for me."

Manoj Bajpayee's midnight call to Naseeruddin Shah

Manoj Bajpayee revealed how he rang up veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the middle of the night to praise his acting, and said, "Naseer Bhai, I Love You, Sir". "For me, Naseer Saab is like the God of Acting. I love his acting when I watch his movies. Once, after drinks with my friends, I rang him after watching one of his movie scenes. To express my love. When I said, I love you Sir, he replied: "Manoj Miyan, Kitna Pee Chuke Ho?" (Manoj, how many pegs have you taken?)," he added.

When Tabu, Katrina Kaif touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet

Manoj Bajpayee recounted how Tabbu once touched his feet at a film set. "This was Tabbu's style of showing her appreciation. And Katrina Kaif did the ultimate. She touched my feet in front of the full media...She was so glad, overwhelmed, for working with me (in Rajneeti). We do not have a single scene together. She loved my performance. She felt very glad."

When asked how he reacted when Katrina Kaif touched his feet, the actor said, "Thodi Sharmindagee Hui. Itni sundar heroine, woh aakar pair chhoo rahi hai aapke. Woh pahle hi aap buzurgwaar ho gaye (I felt shy. Such a beautiful heroine touching my feet. She made me feel like an old man too soon)."

Manoj Bajpayee danced at 'Ghumghroo' disco with SRK

Manoj Bajpayee disclosed how once Shah Rukh Khan, during his theatre days, took him to the Ghungroo discotheque in Hotel Maurya Sheraton in Delhi. "I joined Shah Rukh and his friends. There was this South Delhi crowd there, smoking costly cigarettes and I was smoking the best 'beedi'. I was wearing a chappal. Soon Shah Rukh arranged a pair of shoes for me, and I went inside. That was my first visit to a disco lit beautifully in the dark. So, a man from a village had the first chance to watch a disco with Shahrukh and his friends."

