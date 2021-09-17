Manoj Bajpayee's father hospitalised in Delhi, actor leaves Kerala shoot to be with family

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BAJPAYEEMANOJ Manoj Bajpayee's father hospitalised in Delhi

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's father has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. According to reports in ANI, the condition of Manoj's father is quite critical. After learning about his father's ill health, Manoj, who was shooting for some project in Kerala, immediately left for the national capital to be with his family in such difficult times. Manoj is yet to give any update about his father's health.

In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj had spoken about how his father pushed him to complete his studies before pursuing his passion for acting. "I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," he had shared.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee recently won an award for his role in 'The Family Man 2' web series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. He said, "It is a big win not for me but for the team of 'The Family Man', because be it film or a web series, it is teamwork that matters. Yes, my character, Srikant Tiwari, has been loved by everyone and it is also one of the top shows in the world now. So, I am happy that the web series worked, it has got loved globally! That is fantastic."

'The Family Man 2', streaming on Amazon Prime Video, bagged two awards at the film festival -- the second going to Samantha Akkineni. The cast of the series also includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas, and the child actors Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.