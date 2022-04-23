Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: From being asked to 'get out' after his first shot to recipient of 3 National Awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee made his Bollywood debut in 1994

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 is celebrating his 53rdd birthday today (April 23, Saturday). With his career spanning over three decades, he has displayed consistent brilliance in his acting. By encompassing different characters through various genres and mediums he has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. But little did people know that one of the critically acclaimed actors of Hindi cinema had to go through his own shares of highs and lows throughout his journey. The actor had to wait for more than two decades to get his due in Bollywood. The actor once revealed how his photograph was torn up by an assistant director, and he was even asked to 'get out' after delivering his first shot. Now, he is the recipient of three National Awards,

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about struggling and surviving in Bollywood. "It has definitely not been a bed of roses," he said.

"All I will say is that I had quite a lot of ups and downs, it was a roller-coaster ride. I would never wish that anybody else gets into my shoes because the 25 years have only been a struggle to get films and good roles," he added.

He also described how he survived politics and opposition in Bollywood to reach where he is today. He said, "I am trying to evolve as an actor and person all the time, learning new tricks of the craft, honing my skills and trying to be a part of new storytelling. This is what I have always done and what I am doing right now. I am quite happy that by the grace of God, my journey has been miraculous. I survived all the politics, the blind items, all kinds of powerful opposition, and I am here. And I will be here till I would like to be. I am a tough nut to crack."

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Zee5 film Dial 100 and the second season of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. He has recently started filming for Devashish Makhija's upcoming thriller drama Joram. He also has social drama Gulmohar in his kitty.

