Image Source : FILE IMAGE Politician files complaint with NCB against Karan Johar, Deepika, Vicky and others over alleged 'drug party'

The topic of drugs in the Bollywood industry arose once again after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has been investigating the drugs probe involved and amid the same, another controversy has arisen. It all happened when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a fresh complaint to the NCB over the alleged 'drug party' hosted by Karan Johar. The party came to the limelight a year back and was attended by Bollywood biggies including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others. Sirsa has asked the agency to investigate the party in which drugs were being taken by the celebs

Manjinder Singh also met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi regarding the submission of a complaint. He shared his letter to the NCB chief and wrote, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Various screenshots were attached showing that he wants actors like Deepika, Vicky, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others to be investigated for consumption, possession, and allowing premises to be used for commission of offenses.

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

Previously, while talking about the party, Karan Johar said, "I was amused how ridiculous it was. People were analysing ridiculous things... The next time there are people who make these baseless allegations and accusations, we will deal with that very strictly and on legal grounds if need be. This won't be tolerated again.

Apparently you're not allowed to scratch your nose, you're apparently hiding something but it's a phone charger, and you're not supposed to mingle with your friends and have a chilled out evening, and apparently if a group of Bollywood celebrities is in a room then you're obviously doing drugs!"

Meanwhile, Vicky said, "Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder. My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on."

The NCB has so far arrested almost 20 persons in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The investigation stated after the agency got an official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), about drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the actor’s death case.

