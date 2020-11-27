Image Source : TWITTER Maniesh Paul joins Varun, Kiara for shoot of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actor Maniesh Paul on Friday shared that he has started shooting for his next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

The film also features Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and it marks Maniesh's first collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Posing for a cheerful picture with Varun, Kiara and director Raj Mehta, Maniesh posted on Instagram: "My first day on my first with @dharmamovies. Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma'am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji #mp #film #newproject #dharma #bollywood #fun #family."

Varun commented on the post saying: "Welcome home."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also commented: "Break a leg. Varun and Maniesh in the same film. I think @dharmamovies just solved the global energy crisis (laughing emoji)."