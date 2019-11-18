Maniesh Paul joins 'Frozen 2' universe

Actor Maniesh Paul has dubbed for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie "Frozen 2". "It's extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year," Maniesh said.

Disney India had also roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas to dub for Elsa and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Anna in the Hindi version of the sequel. Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version.

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, "Frozen 2" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 22.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video