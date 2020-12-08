Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESHPAUL Maniesh Paul confirms he's COVID-19 positive: Will bounce back soon

Comedian-actor Maniesh Paul who was recently shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has tested positive for coronavirus. Until now, there were only reports of his health condition but Paul has now confirmed the same on Tuesday. Just yesterday, his co-actor Varun Dhawan also informed everyone about contracting the virus. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh wrote a not for his fans that read, "O I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes...#mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell."

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well. "He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.

Have a look at his post here:

Talking about Dhawan he shared a post that read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u."

Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the virus. While Anil Kapoor has rubbished rumours of him testing positive.

Speaking about the film, it marks the comeback of Neetu Kapoor and is based on two married couples, Varun and Kiara and Varun’s parents Neetu and Anil. It is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's "Besharam", which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.