Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary with emotional post

For actor Mandira Bedi, August 15 is just not about Independence Day, her late husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary falls on the very same date. On Sunday, Mandira took to Instagram and penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Raj. "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj's Birthday...Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here's hoping you're in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, she posted a throwback picture of her sharing smiles with Raj.

Mandira Bedi, The actress recently resumed work and shared an update on her social media about the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a picture from the set and wrote, "Back to work."

On the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira had posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Meanwhile, it has not been easy for Mandira after Kaushal's demise. She has been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

