Image Source : INSTA/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actor-host Mandira Bedi on Sunday said she has received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. “Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this,” she wrote alongside two pictures of her receiving the jab. Various film personalities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

The actress on Sunday became a part of IndiaTV's special conclave and shared her opinions on how one can build their mental and physical health. Talking about the need to exercise, she said, "I keep myself fit through exercise. I do yoga for my mental satisfaction. This sequence started from 2008, when I was a part of a reality show and then this fitness routine started. If you make it a part of your life, then it helps you in a big way."

She went on to explain the power of social media and said that it can act as a catalyst in spreading positivity among people, especially during these tough times. She claims that people call social media a negative space but she believes that it can be used for many positive reasons.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300, the state health department said.

-With PTI inputs