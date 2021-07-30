Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi performs pooja with her kids in memory of her late husband Raj Kaushal | PICS

As today marks the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

See the pics from the pooja here:

Image Source : INSTA Mandira and her kids

A few days ago, Mandira even posted a note thanking everyone, especially her family, who stood by her in such hard times. "Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness," she had written.

Recently, Mandira also celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Tara, who was adopted by her and her late husband in July last year. "My little girl wasn't denied her first birthday celebration in our home," Mandira wrote.

