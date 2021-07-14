Mandira Bedi pens emotional note as she fondly remembers husband Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi pens emotional note as she remembers husband Raj Kaushal on 23rd wedding anniversary

A few days after the sudden demise of her husband and former filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi reminisced about the 25 years they had spent together with a heartbreaking post in the former's memory. To mark her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images, wherein she can be seen happily posing with her late husband. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." she captioned the post.

Several social media users along with fellow celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Mandira posted a handwritten note that read 'Raji'. “Miss you Raji…”, she captioned the photo adding a heartbreak emoji with it.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. Before posting pictures of Raj Kaushal, Mandira deleted her profile icon on Instagram and replaced it with a black screen.

Earlier, the actress posted a few photographs on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband, both of them smiling at the camera.

The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead. Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present. Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences. Film personalities Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir, Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta were among the people who expressed shock over the director's sudden death.