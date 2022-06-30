Mandira Bedi marks husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary with heartbreaking post, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi marked the first death anniversary of her husband Raj Kaushal with a heartbreaking post on social media. the Actor-TV presenter on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her later husband and director. Kaushal, who is known for films such as "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

"365 days without you," read the brief handwritten note Bedi shared on Instagram. "Miss you Raji," she wrote in the caption. What followed was Bollywood celebs rushing to the comment section to shower love on Mandira and extend their support to her. " Love to you and the kids, Mandy. Wishing you strength," wrote Vishal Dadlani. Whereas Devraj Sanyal commented, "Love you Mandy… I’m sure Raj watches over all of you. Big big love to u guys." Smriti Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Mouni Roy and Neha Dhupia too reacted to Mandira's post. Take a look:

Kaushal started out as a copywriter in 1989 and then worked as an assistant director with Mukul Anand. Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother… Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

He eventually set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. One of the last commercials that Kaushal directed was with Vicky Kaushal. His swansong crime drama series "Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar" was released on Prime Video last year.

"Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar" stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. According to the streamer, the series features Arora as Bhargav Sharma, who, along with his friends, hatches a plan to open India's first 'fake bank' and gets people to deposit money with the intention to flee with it.

Talking about Mandira, on the work front, she had last year hosted the third season of "The Love Laugh Live Show", a celebrity programme on Romedy NOW.

Bedi who tied the knot in 1999 with Kaushal has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.