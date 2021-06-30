Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJKAUSHAL Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to heart attack; celebs mourn the shocking demise

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after succumbing to a heart attack. As per reports, he was at his home when he passed away. The news left not just the fans but also their friends shocked as the pictures of the two of them partying with their friends were circulated on social media on Sunday. While the family hasn't given any official statement yet, director Onir who worked with Raj Kaushal on 'My Brother Nikhil' confirmed his shocking demise. Taking to the micro-blogging website, he tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic)."

Not just him but also actor Rohit Bose Roy took to his social media and penned down an emotional note that read, "Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

Actress Divya Dutta expressed her disbelief and tweeted, "What! Omg! No! Gone oo soon Raj!" Meanwhile, calling the incident unfortunate, Tisca Chopra wrote, "My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids. #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed."

TV and film personality Roshan Abbas wrote, "Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends."

See other condolence posts here:

Raj, who was quite active on Instagram shared pictures on Sunday from his get-together with friends where he was seen all happy and smiling for the lens. Have a look at those here:

Speaking about the couple, the two were madly in love with each and other and tied the knot on February 14, 1999. They adopted a baby girl last year and named her Tara. The couples' Instagram handle is filled with lovable family pictures.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.