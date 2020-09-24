Image Source : TWITTER/ARJUNRAMPAL/FILEIMAGE Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive for COVID-19 on set, Arjun Rampal quarantined

Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said the shooting of his upcoming feature "Nail Polish" has stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, tested positive for COVID-19. Rampal said he is awaiting the results of his test and is currently home quarantined.



"Bummer quarantined at home. As Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID on sets of 'Nail Polish' yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested. "I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys," the actor tweeted alongside his picture.

Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys pic.twitter.com/RWguZM66d4 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 24, 2020

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, "Nail Polish" went on floors on September 15. The film will be released on ZEE5.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,90,138 with 52 fresh deaths taking the toll to 8,601.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage