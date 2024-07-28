'Man unzipped his pants and tried to force...,' Tillotama Shome opens up about molestation incident

Follow us on Image Source : X Tillotama Shome opens up about molestation incident

Web series 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' actress Tillotama Shome is a famous actress who has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by working in many great series including 'Delhi Crime', 'The Night Manager' and 'Lust Stories 2'. The actress is in the limelight these days due to her OTT shows. Amidst all this, now she has shared a painful anecdote related to her personal life. Recently, Tillotama Shome has recalled a horrific incident of molestation by a stranger in Delhi and revealed about it, which will make your soul tremble.

Tilottama Shom told the truth about the obscene incident

In an interview with Hotterfly, Tilottama Shom recalled the molestation that happened to her in Delhi. The actress said that even today when she remembers that obscene incident, she gets upset. She gets scared by remembering this incident or talking about it. Tilottama Shom revealed, 'She was waiting for the bus on a winter evening when no bus was stopping and it was getting dark. Then suddenly, a car stopped and six men got out of it. So, to save myself, I started running away from them.'

She further revealed that some people started shouting while someone threw a small stone. "I went a little further. Then I thought, I have to go from here. Now either I will run away, but as soon as I moved a little forward, he caught my hand and opened the zip of his pants and I think he wanted me to do anything. The moment he held my hand, I was sweating profusely. I was successful in saving myself that day, but it was a horrific moment for me.'

Tillotama Shome OTT Shows

On the work front, Tillotama Shome was last seen in 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' opposite Manav Kaul in the lead role, in which she played the role of Bindi Jain. The actor will next be seen in The Fable. For those who don't know, the film has not yet been released in India but the Manoj Bajpayee starrer has created history by premiering at the Berlin Film Festival 2024.