Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn demise of Malayalam actress Lalitha

After learning about the demise of renowned Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha, several celebrities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, extended their condolences on social media. KPAC Lalitha breathed her last at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kerala's Kochi. Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the late star. Further, he penned a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the demise of the National Film Award winner. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known. #KPACLalitha"

Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle to extend her condolences to the family of "KPAC Lalitha aunty".She wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Revathy Asha Kelunni remembered "Lalitha Chechi" with gratitude for her great performances. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."

In a career spanning five decades, late KPAC Lalitha has starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She has held the position of the Chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy for five years. Born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam of Alappuzha, the actor had joined K.P.A.C (Kerala People's Arts Club), a prominent drama troop in Kerala.

She was then given the screen-name Lalitha and later when she started acting in movies, the tag K.P.A.C was added to her name. Lalitha has won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards.

She got the national award for the character in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000. She was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. She is survived by her son Siddharth, a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema, and her daughter Sreekutty Bharathan.

