Mallika Sherawat on embracing motherhood: It’s a responsibility I don’t want

Mallika Sherawat known for her outspoken nature was last seen a web series Booo Sabki Phategi. She stunned everyone with her Cannes look and is also popular for sharing various pictures and videos of her nephew Ransher Lamba who is her brother Vikram Lamba’s son. During a recent interview, the actress was asked about her views on becoming a mother in the near future to which she clearly denied and said that she is not ready to take such a responsibility.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mallika said, “I am having a ball with him. I don’t have a child of my own, so Ransher is like my baby. I have the best time with him. I play with him, cuddle him, travel with him and enjoy the best moments with him and then give him back to his parents. No nappy changing duties for me.”

Further, she said, “It is too much of a responsibility which I don’t want. I am petrified of the responsibility of a kid. Abhi toh jaha mann kiya suitcase utha ke chal padi. If I have a child, I would have to think of the child all the time. I will go crazy thinking about which school and all of that. I am happy the way I am.”

The actress was known for dating French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans some time back but is now open to love. Talking about the same, she said, “I am single but I would absolutely want to be in love. Romance is great and it is inspiring. Par kaam se fursat mile kaam se toh na romance karu.”

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a film with Rajat Kapoor.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News