Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKAPADUKONE/MALLIKASHERAWAT Mallika Sherawat compares her film Murder and Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan: What she did, I did 15 years ago

Who doesn't know Mallika Sherawat? The actress who sizzled on the big screen with her performance in the 2004 film Murder has left a mark in everyone's hearts. Well, after remaining away from Bollywood for quite a long time, she is all set to return with the upcoming film Rk/RKay. She is currently on a promotional spree and is seen making several appearances in shows and interviews. Well, in one of those, Mallika currently spilled the beans on how the film industry only talks about her body and glamour and not about he acting skills. In the wake of the same, she compared her film with Deepika Padukone's OTT release 'Gehraiyaan' and said that she did a similar work 15 years ago.

Talking to Prabhat Kharab, Mallika said, "Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that."

Further, she spoke about new-age actresses and said, "The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting."

For those unversed, Gehraiyaan was directed by Shakun Batra and happened to be a film thriving on deep-rooted intricacies of modern human relationships. Apart from Deepika, the film also starrer-- Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Naseeruddin Shah.

While Murder was Anurag Basu directorial and also featured Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film was inspired by the French film The Unfaithful Wife and was known for a number of steamy scenes between Emraan and Mallika.