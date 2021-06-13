Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALLIKA DUA Mallika Dua pens emotional note post her mother Chinna Dua's demise: 'I was born to God'

Comedian-actor Mallika Dua is going through tough times as she lost her mother Dr. Padmavati Dua to Covid19. Known as Chinna Dua among friends, she had tested positive in May. After a long battle, she passed away on Friday night. Mallika took to her social media account on Sunday and penned a heartfelt note, as she posted about her mother’s untimely death, “I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That’s how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma.” She captioned the post, “Love of my life. My first and greatest love. Thank you for choosing me.”

Many popular celebrities paid their tribute in the comments sections. Mira Kapoor posted, “It feels like a personal loss.. Will fondly remember Chinna Ji.” She added, “Sending you love, strength & prayers.” Mini Mathur wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your colossal loss, Mallika. Wishing you all the strength to bear this grief. And Moms never really leave their kids .. I hope you know that.”

Tara Sutaria wrote, "Endless love to you..” Sargun Mehta’s comment read, “Praying for you Mallika. Lots of love strength and light coming your way.”

Padmavati Dua was a well-known radiologist and wife of journalist Vinod Dua. She and her husband had both been admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

On May 15, Chinna Dua informed her fans that she has tested Covid positive. She wrote, "Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen's hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn't available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy."

"Good day . Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles. However, one has to be practical & take one day at a time. Shraddha & saburi i.e faith & patience is the only way to tide over . So stability & status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging , meals & what nots leaving one exhausted at times. Hence the update gets delayed. By the grace of God, countless prayers, good wishes & blessings from family & friends like you all, Inshallah we hope to attain full recovery asap. Please continue with your prayers. God bless us all always. Loads of love to all," she posted a week later.