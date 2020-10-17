Maldives state of mind, With the Mrs Neha Dhupia: Angad Bedi shares vacation photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGADBEDI Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi enjoy their Maldives vacation

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi have flown to Maldives for vacation and their latest posts are the proof that they are enjoying their time to the fullest. Sharing the photo of himself and Neha in the pool, Angad captioned it 'Maldives state of mind With the Mrs Neha Dhupia'.

The duo flew to Maldives last week and shared glimpses of the holiday on their official Instagram handles.

"#Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia #vacation #holiday," wrote Angad Bedi sharing photos with Neha's face visible. While Neha sharing a similar photo, hiding her face, captioned it in a funny manner, saying "@angadbedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried ???"

Pairing a beach hat with a black bikini, Neha looks gorgeous in the photos, while Angad Bedi could be seen sporting blue shorts.

Dropping hearts on Neha's Instagram post, actor Angira Dhar wrote: "Tooooooooooo good."

Supporting her bhabhi Neha, Aparshakti Khurana, said: "He is dead, aapppppan saaare bhabhiii jiii se naaaaal with fullllll supppport"

"Beautiful bless you both veere @angadbedi," a fan wrote on Angad Bedi's post.

Earlier in the day, Neha shared a few more pictures from her holiday in Maldives on her Instagram stories.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May, 2018 and have a little daughter named Mehr.

Angad was recently featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor. While Neha currently hosts talk show No Filter Neha.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage