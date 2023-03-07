Malayalam actor Anicka Vikhraman accuses ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai of assault, shares SHOCKING photos

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ANICKA VIKHRAMAN Anicka Vikhraman

Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman in a social media post revealed that she was assaulted by her boyfriend Anoop Pillai. She posted pictures of her badly bruised face and shared some shocking details about her abusive relationship. According to the post, a police report has been filed. The actress has shared the details of her claims against Anoop in a post on Facebook.

Sharing a series of photos along with a statement detailing the mental and physical trauma she went through, the Vishamakaran actress wrote, "I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

She added, "I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating her, assuming the police were with him."

Narrating an incident Anicka revealed that ex- Anoop "went on a punching spree, suffocated me inspite of me begging him, to give me my phone. He sat on me (He's 4 times my size) and covered my mouth." She said that she was about to lose consciousness and thought that it was the last night of her life.

Further, she shared, "I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge."

