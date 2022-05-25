Malaika Arora goes snorkelling in a bikini, calls herself 'beach baby' | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora shares bikini pics on Instagram

Highlights Malaika Arora shared some sizzling bikini pics on her Instagram account

The Bollywood celebrity and reality TV judge called herself a 'beach baby'

Malaika's wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor are doing the rounds in media reports

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora treated her Instagram family with her sizzling hot avatar as she shared some candid pics of herself in a bikini. Malaika is known to keep a toned body and does Yoga to stay extremely fit and healthy. One look at her Instagram profile and one can get a hint of how much hard work she puts into maintaining her physique. Naturally, years of efforts and healthy living have blessed her with an envious and svelte figure and Malaika took to Instagram to share some images of herself in a bikini as she had some fun time by the beach.

Read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen wedding pics & Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani BTS photo to wish Karan Johar

Malaika shared a collage of various images in which she is seen snorkelling underwater with a gear. In other images, she is seen splashing water by the beach and running towards the water. She captioned the images, "Am a #beachbaby (sic)."

Read: As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office bull run continues, Kartik Aaryan prays at Kashi Vishwanath | PICS

Malaika also wished her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar on the occasion of his 50th birthday on May 25. She shared a snippet on Instagram which is a compilation of their moments through the years. Wishing Karan, Malaika wrote, "Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold (sic)."

In her Instagram stories, Malaika posted a throwback picture from Karan's 40th birthday celebration in which she wears a printed, green gown with a deep neckline. She poses alongside her younger sister Amrita Arora, who is dressed in a black, off-shoulder gown and a common friend. Looking at the picture, one can say the Malaika hasn't aged a day in the last decade.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora shares a throwback pic on Karan Johar's birthday

Meanwhile, rumours have also been doing the rounds that Malaika will be tying the knot with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor by the end of this year. However, neither the couple nor anyone from their families has confirmed the news till now.