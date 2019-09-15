No one twerks better than Malaika Arora and we got a proof

Malaika Arora twerks and it's unmissable

Malaika Arora was recently in USA for her dance performance at RRANG - Broadway style Bollywood musical event in Boston. The actress loves dancing and it is one of her ways to keep herself fit besides yoga. Malaika took to Instagram to share BTS videos and photos from the event in USA.

In one of the videos shared by Bollywood's Chaiyya Chaiyya, we can see Malaika twerking like no one's watching. Undoubtedly, her twerks are enough to make jaws drop in awe. Check out the video which will leave you gasping for breath.

In the BTS video, Malaika is wearing a black pyjama and orange crop top with hair tied in a high pony.

Malaika also shared a glimpse of her look before the main event. She looks savage in shimmery dress with a sassy hairdo. We just can't put our eyes off from her look.

Besides Malaika, director-choreographer Remo D'souza and actress Tamannah Bhatia also performed at the event.

On the personal front, Malaika keeps on hitting headlines because of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple announced their relationship through an Instagram post on Arjun's birthday.

Malaika is one of those celebrities who get trolled no matter what. However, she is unperturbed by negativity on social media and follows her heart no matter what trolls say.