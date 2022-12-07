Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
MCD ELECTIONS (Total seats 250)
BJP
--
CONG
--
AAP
--
OTH
--
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy, actress says 'I made this decision'

Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy, actress says 'I made this decision'

Diva Malaika Arora has no qualms about trying her hand at unique things and says she wants to take up stand-up comedy and challenge herself.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2022 23:45 IST
Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy

Malaika Arora recently made her digital debut with her brand new show, Moving In With Malaika, which started streaming on December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The dive has no qualms about trying her hand at unique things and says she wants to take up stand-up comedy and challenge herself.

Malaika said: "Well, with regards to Films, scripts etc, I'm still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge... But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part."

She added: "Sumukhi and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror. You know, if you have to be a stand up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge."

Also read:  Thor Love and Thunder to Brahmastra: Google's top searched movies of 2022 | Full list

While her show has started streaming on an OTT platform, the actress has been receiving love from all over the nation. With the upcoming episodes, she is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.

Related Stories
Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours break the Internet

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours break the Internet

Malaika Arora wants to marry again, planning kids with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what she told Farah Khan

Malaika Arora wants to marry again, planning kids with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what she told Farah Khan

Malaika Arora receives appreciation from Arjun Kapoor for her new show: 'happy to see this'

Malaika Arora receives appreciation from Arjun Kapoor for her new show: 'happy to see this'

Malaika Arora brutally trolled for wearing Balenciaga as brand faces 'child abuse' controversy

Malaika Arora brutally trolled for wearing Balenciaga as brand faces 'child abuse' controversy

Also read: Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News