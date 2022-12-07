Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy, actress says 'I made this decision'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora to venture into stand-up comedy

Malaika Arora recently made her digital debut with her brand new show, Moving In With Malaika, which started streaming on December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The dive has no qualms about trying her hand at unique things and says she wants to take up stand-up comedy and challenge herself.

Malaika said: "Well, with regards to Films, scripts etc, I'm still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge... But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part."

She added: "Sumukhi and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror. You know, if you have to be a stand up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge."

While her show has started streaming on an OTT platform, the actress has been receiving love from all over the nation. With the upcoming episodes, she is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.

