Malaika Arora shares throwback photo with son Arhaan, reminisces about 'time where life felt normal'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora shares throwback photo with son Arhaan

Malaika Arora has been spending quality time with son Arhaan and her pet dog Casper during the home quarantine. She has been actively sharing pictures and videos of her daily activities while at home and encourages fans to stay fit with her workout session. On Sunday, the actress took the fans down the memory lane by sharing a throwback photo with her son Arhaan from a vacation. The photo shows little Arhaan giving a kiss on Malaika's cheeks as they pose for the picture.

Malaika captioned the photo saying, "#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether"

Malaika Arora keeps breaking the internet with her sizzling photos. On the other hand, she has also been the victim of trolls many times. Reacting to how she deals with the trolls, she had said, "Personally, I care a damn. I really mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f***. I really do and I think anyone who knows me knows that it never really bothers me. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean you gotta be really, really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low on self-esteem for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty. I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing that just because you have a platform. And you’re faceless so you think it's your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them."

Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The age gap between them has been a topic of discussion many times on social media. Nonetheless, the duo keeps sharing positivity and never leaves a chance for PDA. While Arjun loves commenting on Malaika's posts, the diva also compliments him every time.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage