Malaika Arora shares her 'daily shenanigans' with her furry friend. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora shares her 'daily shenanigans' with her furry friend

Malaika Arora's Instagram is proof of how much she loves her four legs two cute friends, Casper and Coco. Malaika on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms her daily shenanigans. The actress, who is often papped in the city while walking her dogs, posted a clip on Instagram playing with Coco. In the video, Malaika could be seen running around the place as her dog chases her.

In the caption, she called her dog 'precious little feisty.’ The actress is dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun. The clip shows Coco pouncing and trying to catch the actress with his paws.

"My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco... she has my (can't say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco)," Malaika wrote alongside the clip.

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on digital platforms. Earlier, the actress shared a photo of herself cuddling a cute little pup. Malaika came across the puppy on her way back from a workout session.

The Bollywood diva also treated fans to stunning sun-kissed holiday pictures. The 47-year-old star clad in a pastel green sleeveless top and a matching lower, Malaika looks stunning in a low makeup look as she flaunts her peach complexion while soaking in the sun. With her hair tied in a bun, Arora is seen posing while a pair of shades lie next to her.

Sipping a glass of drink while seated amid the open garden, one can catch a blurred view of the swimming pool and the pine trees blown by the wind. Taking to the captions, the mother-of-one wrote, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy...."