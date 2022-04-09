'Feels like scene from a film..': Malaika Arora shares first post after accident; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora met with a car accident last week

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora who met with a car accident on April 2 took to her Instagram today and shared her health update with her fans and followers. This is the first time the actress opened up about her accident to her fans on social media. The actress revealed how her friends and family were by her side during one of the most difficult phases of her life. In the long note she also thanked everyone who came to her rescue including her team, doctors and others.

Sharing a picture, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that."

She further added, "And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!"

Have a look:

Several celebrities including her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor and others also drooped their best wishes for the actress in the comments section.

For the unversed, Malaika sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday (April 2) evening. Malaika was returning home from a fashion event. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Malaika's SUV, an official said. She was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

After a day's treatment at Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital, she returned home with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as per reports.