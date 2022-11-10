Malaika Arora said 'Yes'! Is she getting married to Arjun Kapoor? Rumours rife after Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has taken the Internet by storm. The Bollywood diva shared a post declaring she has said 'Yes'! While she did not divulge any details, netizens were quick to assume that she is getting married to her beau Arjun Kapoor. Adding fuel to the fire was the number of congratulations that lined up in the comment section. Shamita Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Mahhi Vij and Karan Tacker among others reacted to Malaika Arora's Instagram post by commenting 'Congratulations'.

In the photo, Malaika is seen looking away from the camera and the caption reads, "I said Yes!" Leaving things to the mystery is Arjun Kapoor, who has neither reacted to the post nor shared any update about the rumours yet.

Meanwhile, Malaika was spotted outside the gym today. The Bollywood greeted the paps as she made her way to the gym in neon shorts and tank top.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events. However, they have always maintained that a wedding is something that is not immediately on the cards right away.

Recently, when Arjun appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar did not beat around the bush and blasted the actor with a question about the impending wedding. As direct was Karan, so was Arjun's response. Arjun said 'No'. The actor reasoned his answer by saying that at this point in time, he wants to achieve stability in his career. He wants to work more and pick projects he's happy about. Hence marriage is not in his mind right now.

On the KWK S7 Ep 6, he also answered why it took him so much time to go public with his relationship with Malaika. He shared, "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand."

"I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate", Arjun explained.

The actor also said that at the moment his focus is on films. Last seen in The Lady Killer, the actor will next be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

