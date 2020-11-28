Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving video features precious moments with beau Arjun Kapoor and family

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to leave her fans amazed by sharing her precious moments with her family. The actress took Thanksgiving as the opportunity to express her love and gratefulness for all the relationships in her life and revealed that the year 2020 has made her appreciate them more. Taking to Instagram, she shared a beautiful video which started with a note saying, "I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I Appreciate everything I have."

The video showed Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's date nights, her time with her son and pet dog Casper. It also featured beautiful moments with her sister Amrita Arora and her parents. Not to forget, Malaika's video had endless moments of her with her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In a long caption, Malaika said, "Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that's exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness and gratitude

While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about. Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more. Only once you start to think about it, will you realise that despite 2020 being an unbearable year, there were plenty of important elements that made it more than bearable for us...they helped us survive it. And that's what matters. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!"

Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Dharamshal with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The two couples were spotted exploring the hills in their free time. They also paid a visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala. Sharing a glimpse from their afternoon getaway, Malaika had posted a picture of her soaking in the winter sun along with Kareena and little Taimur. "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala," she wrote.

She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor, too, posted a few pictures on Instagram Story. In one of the images, we can see Malaika flaunting her hair bun. "Check her out," he captioned the post.

Malaika and Kareena had flown to Dharamshala to spend time with their better halves Arjun and Saif who have been shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police there.

