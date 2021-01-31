Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor's Birthday wishes for Amrita Arora will melt your heart; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor's Birthday wishes for Amrita Arora will melt your heart

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora are one of the coolest siblings of B town. They share and amazing bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and often set Best Freind goals for everyone. They are often seen spending quality time with each other. From going on vacations together to partying with their girl gang, they never fail to shower their love on each other. As Amrita Arora turns a year older on Sunday, sister Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her.

She went on and shared pictures of herself alongside Amrita and captioned, "Always by ur side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, gup, eat, cook, travel together. Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."

Many fans, followers and friends of the duo dropped their wishes in the comment section. Choreographer Farah Khan wrote, "Awwwwww.. happy birthday Ammu.. we miss u at games..". Twinkle Khanna, Maheep Kapoor, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra also poured in their love and wishes for the birthday girl.

Amrita Arora's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also took her Instagram and shared an adorable birthday wish with a beautiful picture of the duo, "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time...Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always"

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond and often share pictures on social media with each other. Check out their adorable pictures.