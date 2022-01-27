Malaika Arora has Arjun Kapoor on her mind even when she's out with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor and friends

Malaika Arora went on a lunch date with her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra. However, even when she was busy taking selfies, trying gout Karan Johar's oversized sunnies and pouting with Kareena, she couldn't take boyfriend Arjun Kapoor off her mind. Whilst sharing photos from their get-together, Malaika also posted a close-up selfie of her beau writing, 'Hey handsome' over it.

Take a look at photos shared by Malaika on her Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Photo of Arjun Kapoor posted by Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora with friends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Glimpses from their get-together were shared by Malhotra on his Instagram handle where the celebrity fashion designer posted a couple of pictures of them, in which the stars could be seen posing for the camera. He captioned the post as, "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor."

Recently, several rumours flooded the internet claiming that Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have called it quits. However, Arjun came to shatter them by sharing a rocking picture with his ladylove on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a monochrome picture with Malaika and captioned it as, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Reacting to the post, Malaika dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

For the unversed, Previously, Malaika was in a 19-year-long marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The two called it quits in 2017. Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.