Malaika Arora gives Run Lola Run twist to old shoot in white saree| Pic

Malaika Arora gives Run Lola Run twist to old shoot in white saree

Throwback Thursday! Malaika Arora shared her version of the hit German film Run Lola Run, dubbing it Run Malla Run. The actress dug out a rare picture from her old photoshoots. The monochrome picture shows Malaika in a strapless wrap-around white coloured blouse and saree. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the pic which shows her running, while her white saree flies all over. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face.

"Run malla run....... pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback," she wrote as the caption while giving an indication to 1998 film, Run Lola Run.

Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif wrote, "One of my favorite photo shoots."

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on digital platforms. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a video featuring what she terms her daily shenanigans. The actress, who is often papped in the city while walking her dogs, posted a clip on photo-sharing app playing with her dog, Coco. In the video, Malaika could be seen running around the place as her dog chases her.

In the caption, she called her dog 'precious little feisty.’ The actress is dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun. The clip shows Coco pouncing and trying to catch the actress with his paws.

"My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco... she has my (can't say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco)," Malaika wrote alongside the clip.