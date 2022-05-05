Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARJUNKAPOOR Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor planning a wedding soon? Actress has THIS to say about their future

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the strongest couples of Bollywood. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the two finally became public about the same. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other be it on social media or in the public eye. Soon after the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the fans of Malaika and Arjun started asking them questions about their future. Responding to those, the actress in a latest interview has finally given a statement. Malaika, who recently met with a car accident, opened up about her love for Arjun and whether or not they are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Speaking about the same, Malla told ETimes, "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas."

Further, she said, "We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive.

Speaking about Arjun, she said, "Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man."

Malaika recently attended the post-wedding bash of Ranbir and Alia along with Arjun. The particular occasion marked Malaika's first public appearance post her road accident.

Image Source : INSTA Malaika and Arjun at Ranbir and Alia's post-wedding bash

Malaika, who is quite active on her social media handle shared a note to thank everyone for their love and support. After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.