Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan come together to receive son Arhaan at airport

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Malaika, Arbaaz, Arhaan

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan came together on Friday night to receive their son, Arhaan. The separated couple and their son were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son with a warm hug as he returned for the holidays. Arhaan is studying at a college abroad. Videos and pictures of their happy meet surfaced on the Internet.

In the photos, Malaika can be seen wearing a grey co-ord set and threw a long brown jacket over it. Arbaaz, on the other hand, was seen wearing a plain black t-shirt over blue denim jeans. Take a look at the pictures:

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old. "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. After 19-year-long marriage, Arhaan's parents Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017.

Meanwhile, recently, on a show, Malaika revealed that she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika said: "Whenever I get the time. My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him."

"He once came back from school and he told me, 'mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often," she said on the show,